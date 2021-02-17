Chase: Suspect runs into freeway traffic after stolen-van chase through West LA

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Police chased a suspect in a stolen van in the West Los Angeles area before taking the driver into custody in the Del Rey neighborhood Tuesday evening.The suspect was driving erratically in a white van on freeways - the 10 and the 405 - and on surface streets in residential neighborhoods.At times, the driver ignored red lights and continued weaving dangerously through traffic, narrowly missing other cars on the road.AIR7 HD was over the chase at about 5:50 p.m. as Los Angeles police were in pursuit.The suspect eventually came to a dead end, jumped out of the vehicle and began running alongside a nearby bike path. The suspect appeared to run out of energy, but ran onto the 90 Freeway into oncoming traffic and made it to the other side of the freeway, dodging passing vehicles.After running through a grassy area north of the 90 Freeway, police caught up to the suspect and took him into custody in the Del Rey neighborhood.