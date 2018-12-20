Chase leads to fatal officer-involved shooting in Lake Elsinore

#LakeElsinore OIS occurred about 4pm/Collier X Chaney/suspect transported to local hospital in unk condition/No injuries to officers or public/Active investigation/No addtl’ details at this time/Updates to follow/Avoid the area #Active pic.twitter.com/Au6dpoEewx — Riverside County Sheriff PIO-West (@RSOPIOWest) December 21, 2018

An armed suspect who led authorities on a chase that ended in a crash and officer-involved shooting in the Inland Empire has died from his injuries, sheriff's official say.Riverside County Sheriff's Department officials said the chain of events began at about 4 p.m. Thursday, when authorities tried to arrest a suspect wanted in connection with a double shooting that occurred over the weekend. As they attempted to move in on the suspect, he did not pull over and a brief chase took place.The pursuit ended in a crash at a parking lot near Chaney Street and Collier Avenue in the southern part of Lake Elsinore. The suspect also hit a vehicle with two innocent civilians inside. Those civilians were said to be OK.The suspect exited the vehicle and produced a gun, which prompted the officer-involved shooting, sheriff's officials said.The suspect was transported to a nearby hospital in unknown condition and later died, officials said. No other injuries were reported."I heard a high-speed car. As we looked out the window, I hear it hit something," said witness Vince Douglas. "I jumped up and ran outside to see what it hit, and shots were being fired. I turned around, ran back in and said, 'They're shooting!'"The suspect's name will not be released pending the ongoing investigation and notification of family.The officer involved in the shooting was placed on administrative leave, per department policy.