WATCH LIVE

Los AngelesOrange CountyInland EmpireVentura CountyCalifornia
EDIT
Welcome,
Your Account
Log Out

Driver in stolen car leading authorities on chase through LA County

KABC logo
Friday, March 10, 2023 3:32AM
ABC7 Eyewitness News
EMBED <>More Videos

ABC7 Eyewitness News

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A driver in a reported stolen car is leading authorities on a chase on multiple freeways through Los Angeles Thursday evening.

AIR7 HD was over the chase around 7:10 p.m. as the suspect was speeding in a white Scion car on the 60 Freeway near the Boyle Heights area.

The chase went through the 57, 60 and 10 freeways.

California Highway Patrol were in pursuit of the driver as the chase entered the Santa Monica area.

BREAKING: We will add more details to this report as they become available.

Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2023 KABC Television, LLC. All rights reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW