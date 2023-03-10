Driver in stolen car leading authorities on chase through LA County

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A driver in a reported stolen car is leading authorities on a chase on multiple freeways through Los Angeles Thursday evening.

AIR7 HD was over the chase around 7:10 p.m. as the suspect was speeding in a white Scion car on the 60 Freeway near the Boyle Heights area.

The chase went through the 57, 60 and 10 freeways.

California Highway Patrol were in pursuit of the driver as the chase entered the Santa Monica area.

