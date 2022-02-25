Wild chase ends in downtown LA after suspect's car hood pops open

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Authorities Thursday night chased a suspect who surrendered on the 10 Freeway in downtown Los Angeles after he briefly drove with the car's hood popped open.

AIR7 HD was over the chase around 11:10 p.m. as the suspect was on the 710 Freeway in the Compton area. The chase passed through multiple freeways, including 110 and 10 freeways.

There were several moments during the chase in which the suspect made dangerous U-turns on surface streets to evade L.A. County sheriff's deputies trailing behind.

At one point, sparks began to fly from one of the front wheels.

While on the 10 Freeway, the car's hood popped open high enough to obscure the driver's vision.

The driver ultimately stopped the car in the middle of the lanes near Maple Avenue on the 10 and surrendered with his hands up to California Highway Patrol officers.

He exited the car and crawled over to authorities. A passenger was also taken into custody.

Authorities say the suspect was wanted for felony vandalism.

