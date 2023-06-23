A driver in a reported stolen Jaguar led authorities on a dangerous high-speed chase on multiple freeways in Los Angeles.

Chase: High-speed pursuit of stolen Jaguar ends with unoccupied car rolling down South LA street

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A dangerous high-speed chase of a reported stolen Jaguar ended when the driver ditched the car in the middle of a South Los Angeles street, leaving the unoccupied vehicle to slowly roll down the road until it hit a light pole and came to a stop.

AIR7 HD was over the pursuit around 8:15 p.m. as the driver was speeding on the 10 Freeway heading toward Boyle Heights.

During the chase, the suspect drove at speeds above 100 mph when lanes were mostly free from traffic.

The chase didn't end until the driver reached surface streets in South L.A. and ditched the car while under the 110 Freeway, making it difficult to see which direction they ran off to.

That also left the unoccupied Jaguar to slowly roll down the street amid traffic.

Traffic at Manchester Avenue and Main Street had to stop as the Jaguar rolled slowly down the street and stopped when it hit a light pole.

It's unclear if an arrest was later made.

Aside from driving in the stolen car, authorities say the driver was wanted for assault with a deadly weapon on an officer.

The chase possibly began in the Beaumont area in Riverside County.