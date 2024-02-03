Wild chase ends after pickup truck driver goes off-road next to 105 Freeway

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A driver in a stolen pickup truck led police on a wild chase that ended in the Norwalk-Downey area when he went off-road and drove into a wash under the 105 Freeway.

The suspect allegedly stole a truck in Ontario and led police on a chase into southeast Los Angeles County.

AIR7 HD was over the pursuit around 5 p.m. and captured the suspect driving on the wrong side of the road and maneuvering dangerously past other cars.

The chase finally came to a stop near the 105 and 605 freeways when the suspect went off-road and began driving on an embankment.

The pursuit went into the wash beneath the 105 Freeway in the Norwalk-Downey area. That's where the suspect took off on foot.

Officers searched the area for the suspect. It's unclear if an arrest was made.