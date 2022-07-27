LIVE: Authorities chasing erratic driver through Orange County

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- An erratic driver is leading authorities on a dangerous chase on surface streets and freeways in Orange County Tuesday evening.

AIR7 HD was over the scene shortly after 6:30 p.m. as the driver was traveling southbound on the 710 Freeway in the Long Beach area. At the point, authorities had backed off chasing the driver and were just following the car.

There were several times the driver moved erratically across lanes, sometimes amid heavy traffic.

The chase went through multiple cities in Orange County after the suspect transitioned onto the 405 Freeway.

Authorities say the driver is a DUI suspect.

DEVELOPING: We will add more details to this report as they become available.