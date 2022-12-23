Police chase possibly armed suspect through the San Gabriel Valley

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A driver who may have been armed led police on an erratic chase through the San Gabriel Valley Thursday evening.

AIR7 HD was over the pursuit just after 5 p.m. as the driver was speeding on surface streets in El Monte.

The suspect fled police on surface streets until he transitioned onto the 210 Freeway.

It was on the freeway that law enforcement decided to back off and disengage from the chase.

Irwindale police say they began chasing the suspect after a disturbance call in the 6000 block of Irwindale Avenue.

Officers attempted to pull over the driver, and that's when the pursuit began.