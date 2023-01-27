High-speed chase through Orange County ends with PIT maneuver by CHP

CHP officers were chasing a suspect in a car with front-end damage through Long Beach and parts of Orange County.

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A driver was taken into custody after leading authorities on a high-speed chase from Long Beach through Orange County Thursday.

CHP performed a PIT maneuver to force the suspect to surrender.

An erratic driver is leading authorities on a chase from Long Beach through Orange County Thursday.

AIR7 HD was over the chase just before 5 p.m. as the suspect was speeding on surface streets in the Seal Beach area.

The driver was on Pacific Coast Highway as multiple California Highway Patrol vehicles were close behind.

Multiples times, it appeared CHP units were positioned to perform PIT maneuvers, only for the suspect to speed up.

Authorities say the driver is wanted for speeding.

