LIVE: Suspect in stolen SUV leads authorities in slow-speed chase through Los Angeles

LOS ANGELES -- A driver in a stolen SUV is leading authorities on an erratic chase through Los Angeles County Friday evening.

AIR7 HD was over the pursuit just before 6 p.m. as the suspect was on the 10 Freeway in the San Gabriel Valley.

The California Highway Patrol chased the SUV on multiple freeways, including the 10 and 710, and on surface streets in East L.A. and in the San Gabriel Valley.

During the chase, the SUV lost a tire after a spike strip attempt and authorities narrowly missed performing a successful PIT maneuver on the SUV.

For the most part, the suspect drove at moderate speeds.

