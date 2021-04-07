Chase: Authorities in pursuit of murder suspect in SoCal

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7.com/video/embed/?pid=10493041" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> A murder suspect is leading authorities on a dangerous chase across Riverside and Los Angeles counties Tuesday evening.

ONTARIO, Calif. (KABC) -- A murder suspect is leading authorities on a dangerous chase across Riverside and Los Angeles counties Tuesday evening.AIR7 HD was over the chase around 6 p.m. as the driver in a black pickup truck was going at high speeds on the 60 Freeway.The suspect moved into the east San Gabriel Valley area and was driving over 75 mph with multiple officers behind.Riverside County deputies and California Highway Patrol units were in pursuit.At one point, the driver weaved dangerously past several cars on the freeway. When the pursuit transitioned onto surface streets, the suspect turned into oncoming traffic and narrowly avoided crashing.It was unclear if any other person was inside the truck.