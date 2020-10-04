Suspect in chase from San Ana to San Diego area dies after CHP officers open fire

CHULA VISTA, Calif. (KABC) -- A driver who was shot by CHP officers at the end of a chase from Orange County to San Diego County overnight has died.

The chase started shortly before midnight on Saturday when police in Santa Ana tried to pull over the car for a traffic violation near 1st and Fairview streets. That's when the driver jumped onto the 5 Freeway and headed south.

As the chase entered San Diego County, local authorities took over the pursuit which ended on the 805 Freeway in Chula Vista.

Video from the scene captured the audio of several shots being fired. Shortly after, CHP officers used a police dog on the man while he was on the ground.

It's not clear why officers opened fire, but the man was taken to the hospital where he later died.

Additional details on the incident have not been released.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
santa anaorange countysan diego countypolice chasechpcar chaseshots fired
Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Doctors say Trump's blood oxygen level dropped suddenly
Record-breaking California wildfires surpass 4 million acres
Former Dodgers pitcher found dead amid murder investigation
Protesters block 101 Freeway in Hollywood
"My blood is boiling": Celebrities react to attack on Rick Moranis
Fashion designer Kenzo Takada dies from COVID-19 at age 81
Regeneron: Experimental drug used on Trump also tested in SoCal
Show More
Biden aides say future COVID-19 test results will be released
Hotel industry leaders plead for help as OC remains in red tier
Notable figures who've recently said they have COVID-19
Sheriff's K-9 helps find missing woman in Carson
Search underway for suspect in South LA triple shooting
More TOP STORIES News