Chase suspect flees from CHP at speeds of up to 100 mph in Norwalk area

The driver of a stolen car was taken into custody on Thursday morning after leading multiple law-enforcement agencies on a high-speed chase that made its way from Compton to Whittier, authorities said.
The California Highway Patrol initiated the pursuit, which saw the suspect repeatedly weaving in and out of oncoming traffic on surface streets while trying to evade capture. Meanwhile the four-door sedan's rear bumper was hanging off and dragging.
Other agencies intermittently took over the chase as it made its way across multiple jurisdictions, reaching speeds of up to 100 mph. Patrol vehicles later disengaged, possibly out of concern for the public's safety due to the suspect's speed and erratic maneuvers. At least one police airship continued following overhead.
Shortly before 1 p.m., the male driver stopped the vehicle at a Whittier intersection and attempted to flee on foot. Los Angeles County sheriff's deputies gave chase on foot and apprehended suspect. He was handcuffed, and placed into an LASD vehicle without incident.
