Chase suspect flees U-Haul truck, tries hiding in Compton school

Authorities chased a suspect in a U-Haul truck who then fled the vehicle after a short pursuit and tried hiding at a Compton school before being taken into custody Tuesday. (KABC)

COMPTON, Calif. (KABC) --
Authorities chased a suspect in a U-Haul truck who then fled the vehicle after a short pursuit and tried hiding at a Compton school before being taken into custody Tuesday.

The chase originated out of Compton, authorities said, and the suspect weaved in and out of traffic on surface streets while traveling at high rates of speed.

After traveling fast through narrow alleyways and sides streets, the suspect went into a cul-de-sac, exited the vehicle, ran through some trees and tried fleeing from police into a school.

Students in the area fled from the man and authorities brought out K-9s to help them search for the suspect, who may have hid in one of the buildings.

After a short search, the man was found and taken into custody without any incident.
