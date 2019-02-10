Chase suspect found dead in Hansen Dam lake

LAKE VIEW TERRACE, LOS ANGELES (KABC) --
A police dive team found the body of a pursuit suspect who earlier fled into the lake at Hansen Dam Sunday.

Authorities said they tried to pull over a driver in San Fernando who was suspected of being under the influence. The suspect instead fled from authorities.

The chase ended at Hansen Dam, when the suspect fled from the vehicle and went into the lake to hide.

Dive teams searched for the suspect and eventually found his body.

The coroner's office released his identity as 23-year-old Erik Topete, of Pacoima.

The investigation is ongoing.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
police chasebody foundsearchLake View TerraceLos AngelesLos Angeles CountySan Fernando Valley
(Copyright ©2019 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Fullerton crash: 10 hospitalized after driver plows into pedestrians
Light rain system soaks SoCal
Michelle Obama makes surprise Grammys appearance
Man fatally struck by suspected DUI driver near Disneyland
VIDEO: Burglars steal from West Covina home being fumigated
New rainstorm to soak Southland until late afternoon
Amy Klobuchar announces 2020 campaign: 'I'll lead from the heart'
VIDEO: Toddler helps Fresno firemen responding to call
Show More
'The Favourite' named best UK film at BAFTA Awards
Olive Garden offering breadstick bouquet for Valentine's Day
What to know about 2020 candidate Klobuchar
3.6-magnitude earthquake strikes near Hemet
Woman with baby in car smashes into LAPD station in San Pedro
More News