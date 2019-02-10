Chase suspect found dead in Hansen Dam lake

A police dive team found the body of a pursuit suspect who earlier fled into the lake at Hansen Dam Sunday.Authorities said they tried to pull over a driver in San Fernando who was suspected of being under the influence. The suspect instead fled from authorities.The chase ended at Hansen Dam, when the suspect fled from the vehicle and went into the lake to hide.Dive teams searched for the suspect and eventually found his body.The coroner's office released his identity as 23-year-old Erik Topete, of Pacoima.The investigation is ongoing.