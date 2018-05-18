Chase suspect critically hurt after crashing into school bus in San Bernardino

By and ABC7.com staff
SAN BERNARDINO, Calif. (KABC) --
A female chase suspect in a stolen vehicle is critically injured after crashing into a school bus in San Bernardino on Friday.

It all started in the area of 9th Street and Waterman Avenue, where officers tried to pull over a stolen vehicle but the female driver did not stop, authorities said.

About a minute later, police were in the process of terminating the chase due to the high rate of speed from the driver, when the stolen car slammed into another vehicle, flipped over and smashed into the front of the school bus.

The bus driver and four students on board were not hurt. Authorities said the suspect was critically injured in the wreck, which apparently destroyed the stolen vehicle completely.

The California Highway Patrol was taking over the investigation.
