Apparent human remains found after firefighters extinguish brush fire in Chatsworth

Firefighters made a grisly discovery following a brush fire that burned at least two acres in the Chatsworth area.

Crews responded to the 11100 block of De Soto Avenue Tuesday afternoon quickly knocked down the flames, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department. They then found bones at the scene that appear to be human.

Investigators said the remains were not connected to the fire, and were working with the county coroner to identify the remains and a cause of death.

Meanwhile, none of the nearly 25 homes were damaged by the fire and nobody was injured.

The cause of the fire also remained under investigation.