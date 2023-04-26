Driver crashes into cement wall in Chatsworth after being shot multiple times, police say

A driver was shot Tuesday night moments before he crashed his car into a cement wall in Chatsworth.

Police said the victim called 911 to report he had been shot multiple times while in his vehicle in a parking lot.

CHATSWORTH, Calif. (KABC) -- A driver was shot Tuesday night moments before he crashed his car into a cement wall in Chatsworth.

It happened just before 8 p.m. in the 9400 block of Topanga Canyon Boulevard in an industrial warehouse complex near Plummer Avenue.

Police said the victim called 911 to report he had been shot multiple times while in his vehicle in a parking lot.

They said he tried to flee but crashed into the wall. His condition is currently unknown.

Meanwhile, the shooter fled the scene and remains on the run.