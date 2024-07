Shooting in Encino leaves 2 men injured

Details are limited, but police say the two men are expected to survive. Video obtained by Eyewitness News shows a black Prius with at least one bullet hole.

ENCINO, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Police are investigating a shooting in Encino that left two men injured.

It happened around 2 a.m. Thursday near the intersection of Burbank Boulevard and Hayvenhurst Avenue.

Information regarding a suspect was not available and police have not made any arrests.

The incident remains under investigation.