Woman armed with gun sets Chatsworth home on fire after argument with another woman, police say

CHATSWORTH, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A woman allegedly set a house on fire in Chatsworth following a dispute with another woman, police say.

It happened just before 2 p.m. at a home on 9667 Laramie Avenue.

Police say the two women got into some sort of argument when the suspect, who was described only as a 60-year-old woman, took out a gun.

That's when the victim ran to her neighbors for help and the suspect set the home on fire, police say.

Officers responding to the scene confronted the woman in the backyard when gunfire erupted. She reportedly shot at officers and officers returned fire, injuring the woman. At last check, she was not conscious, police say.

It's unclear if the victim was injured.

Meanwhile, firefighters were able to knock down the blaze in about 20 minutes, fire officials said.

