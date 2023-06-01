Homeless encampment dubbed 'Chatsworth Skid Row' leaves residents frustrated with county and city

There are growing concerns over a homeless encampment near a Metrolink station in Chatsworth that's reportedly gotten so bad, someone put up a sign calling it the "Chatsworth Skid Row."

The encampment is also just a few feet from a 24-hour daycare.

The station is located at 10040 Old Depot Plaza Rd. and people say it's been there for years. All around it, there are tents, trash and now - controversy.

"I love this sign because to me, this really is the Skid Row of Chatsworth. It's just horrible," said resident Jill Mather.

The sign, which asks people to call their county supervisor, was taken down after a few hours.

Mather and other volunteers have been trying to clean up the area and says people in the encampment don't want to leave.

"We've seen them being offered housing before. In fact, they have to be offered housing before you can actually move them," she said.

"I've seen people shooting up here," said Marilyn McCormick, who sometimes has to bring her children in the evening. She said she doesn't feel safe.

"I've seen people live in pipes here, it's very dangerous," she said. "This is why I park right here because I never know what's going to happen. It's unfortunate that it keeps getting worse and worse and worse."

Adam Lesar brought his daughter to the daycare on Wednesday and also believes something should be done.

"They shouldn't just be left there and it's kind of troubling that it's right next to my child daycare. I'd like that to change," he said.

One issue is the train station is on city property while the encampment is across a street on county property. People in the encampment have figured out how to stay here.

"I found out what kind of property it was, I showed it to the police, this is unincorporated, and we're allowed to be here, there's no one to say that we're not," said Nicholas Ray Hamilton.

Mather said she contacted the city and the county and said she was told "it's a jurisdictional issue."

"What that means is it's not my problem, not my territory, I can't do anything," she said.

L.A. Councilmember John Lee said his office is working to resolve the jurisdiction issues.

L.A. County Supervisor Lindsey Horvath's office said it's working with the county's homeless initiative program and the city to get people housed and clean the area.