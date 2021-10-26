Still haven't booked your flight for Thanksgiving? You might want to do that now

Experts say flight tickets are only going to get even more expensive as we get closer to the holidays.
"If you're planning to travel right now for Thanksgiving or Christmas, you should've booked your ticket like three months ago," said Brian Sumers, an aviation expert and editor-at-large of Skift - a travel industry news site. "It is a mess out there."
On Tuesday, the cost of gas in Los Angeles County went up another cent. The average price is now at $4.57.
Sumers said when fuel prices go up, so do flight costs.
"Airlines are trying to find that sweet spot," he said. "What's the most money people will pay so we can fill our airplanes?"
Experts say traveling on Tuesdays or Wednesdays or non-holiday weeks can help you save some cash. There are also several apps that can help.
"We love Hopper, which is a way you can go and set an alert on a route and say, 'Hey, tell me when is the best time to buy?'" said Mitchell Stoutin with The Points Guy. "Skyscanner is another great one for the wait and see crowd. That's an app that more allows you to say, 'Hey, search from where I am to anywhere.'"
But come Halloween, industry analysts said many of the deals will be gone.
United has said it's already seeing a surge in demand for the holidays and is hiring 1,000 more pilots so far this year to help get more flights in the air.
The pandemic has caused thousands of cancellations and delays, so experts say you should try to book the earliest flight possible for the day. This way, if something goes wrong, you have more options later.
