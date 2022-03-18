Watch an exclusive clip from the new Disney+ Original movie 'Cheaper by the Dozen'

It's a "code red" in the Baker household!In this exclusive clip from the new Disney+ Original movie, "Cheaper by the Dozen," the blended family of 12 has only 10 minutes to go through their chaotic morning routine.The movie, a fresh take on the 2003 hit family comedy, tells the story of the Bakers' raucous exploits as they navigate a hectic home life while simultaneously managing their family business.It stars Gabrielle Union, Zach Braff, Erika Christensen, Timon Kyle Durrett, Journee Brown, Kylie Rogers, Andre Robinson, Caylee Blosenski, Aryan Simhadri, Leo Abelo Perry, Mykal-Michelle Harris, Christian Cote, Sebastian Cote and Luke Prael. The movie is directed by Gail Lerner, with a screenplay by Kenya Barris and Jenifer Rice-Genzuk Henry based on the novel by Frank Bunker Gilbreth Jr. and Ernestine Gilbreth Carey. Kenya Barris is producing, with Shawn Levy, Gabrielle Union, Brian Dobbins and Donald J. Lee, Jr. serving as executive producers.