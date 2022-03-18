disney+ streaming service

Watch an exclusive clip from the new Disney+ Original movie 'Cheaper by the Dozen'

The fresh take on the 2003 hit family comedy is now streaming on Disney+.
EMBED <>More Videos

'Code Red' | Exclusive clip from 'Cheaper by the Dozen'

It's a "code red" in the Baker household!

In this exclusive clip from the new Disney+ Original movie, "Cheaper by the Dozen," the blended family of 12 has only 10 minutes to go through their chaotic morning routine. Check it out in the video player above.

The movie, a fresh take on the 2003 hit family comedy, tells the story of the Bakers' raucous exploits as they navigate a hectic home life while simultaneously managing their family business.

It stars Gabrielle Union, Zach Braff, Erika Christensen, Timon Kyle Durrett, Journee Brown, Kylie Rogers, Andre Robinson, Caylee Blosenski, Aryan Simhadri, Leo Abelo Perry, Mykal-Michelle Harris, Christian Cote, Sebastian Cote and Luke Prael. The movie is directed by Gail Lerner, with a screenplay by Kenya Barris and Jenifer Rice-Genzuk Henry based on the novel by Frank Bunker Gilbreth Jr. and Ernestine Gilbreth Carey. Kenya Barris is producing, with Shawn Levy, Gabrielle Union, Brian Dobbins and Donald J. Lee, Jr. serving as executive producers.

"Cheaper by the Dozen" is now streaming on Disney+.

The Walt Disney Co. is the parent company of this station.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentmoviesmovie newsdisney+ streaming serviceotrc
Copyright © 2022 OnTheRedCarpet.com. All Rights Reserved.
DISNEY+ STREAMING SERVICE
'Cheaper by the Dozen' celebrates the joy of blended families
It's been a big year so far for 'West Side Story' star Ariana DeBose
Disney+ to introduce ad-supported subscription offering in late 2022
Friends, family and a red panda: Inside Disney-Pixar's 'Turning Red'
TOP STORIES
Hit-and-run crash on PCH near Pacific Palisades sends car into ocean
South American burglary crews targeting CA homes, authorities say
3 thieves caught on video snatching purses from Fontana TJ Maxx store
Still no deal in talks over ending LAUSD indoor mask mandate
Russian strikes hit outskirts of Ukrainian capital and Lviv
Wesson cleared to temporarily fill Ridley-Thomas' LA City Council seat
2 cheerleaders save the day when ball gets stuck
Show More
Driver in custody after LAPD chase of stolen Mercedes
Mila Kunis, Ashton Kutcher raise more than $30M for people of Ukraine
'SNL' star Pete Davidson will not head to space on Blue Origin flight
Beverly Hills vault business admits to seeking criminals as customers
Orange County's eroding beaches getting sand replenishment
More TOP STORIES News