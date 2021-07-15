auto recall

Chevy Bolt fires: Recalled cars should be parked outside due to fire risk

Chevy Bolt battery recall: 'Affected vehicles' cell packs have the potential to smoke and ignite internally'
EMBED <>More Videos

Chevy Bolt EV recall: Cars should be parked outside due to fire risk

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration is recommending owners of certain Chevy Bolt EVs park their cars outside and away from buildings due to a fire hazard.

"The affected vehicles' cell packs have the potential to smoke and ignite internally, which could spread to the rest of the vehicle and cause a structure fire if parked inside a garage or near a house," the administration told CNN.

The NHTSA indicated the vehicles at risk are part of a November 2020 recall that affected more than 50,900 Chevrolet Bolts with a model year of between 2017 and 2019. It said it was aware of two fires related to the Chevy Bolt EV.

"Out of an abundance of caution, we are asking owners of 2017-2019 Chevrolet Bolt EVs who were part of the recall population to park their vehicles outdoors immediately after charging and not leave their vehicles charging overnight while we investigate these incidents," General Motors, which produces the Chevy Bolt, said in a statement.

RELATED: Some Aveeno, Neutrogena sunscreens recalled due to benzene traces

The company added that "customers who have not had the remedy completed should still visit their dealer for the recall remedy while our investigation continues."

The Bolt is GM's only EV sold in the United States. Its second quarter US sales jumped 350% from a year ago. But it is still a niche vehicle, accounting for less than 2% of GM's US sales. However, the automaker has committed to switching from traditional gasoline cars to nothing but emission-free vehicles by 2035.

By all indications, electric car battery fires remain infrequent occurrences, even compared to gasoline and diesel fires. But they get attention because electric vehicle technology is still considered relatively new.

The-CNN-Wire & 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a Time Warner Company. All rights reserved.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
automotiveelectricchevroletfireauto recallrecallelectric vehiclesu.s. & world
Copyright © 2021 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
AUTO RECALL
Volvo recalls older cars; air bag inflators can explode
Hyundai-Kia recall: turn signal can flash in wrong direction
Hyundai now says recalled vehicles should be parked outside
Brake problems push Ford to recall 562,000 vehicles
TOP STORIES
Grab your vaccine card! LA County mandate goes into effect tonight
Light rain, snow in the mountains expected in SoCal Friday
Man wounded in Hollywood Hills shooting
Instagram fitness influencer Ca'Shawn 'Cookie' Sims found safe
Man arrested in deadly North Hills hit-and-run crash
OC oil spill investigation continues to focus on ship movement
Mystery man at Dodger game was not fugitive, Marshals say
Show More
Rams beat Seahawks 26-17 after injured Wilson leaves game
Tesla moving Palo Alto headquarters to Austin
LASD searching for man suspected of fatally shooting brother
Dave Chappelle's Netflix special draws criticism from LGBTQ+ advocates
New OC Museum of Art to offer free admission
More TOP STORIES News