Hundreds of soccer fans greet Galaxy's newest star, 'Chicharito,' at LAX

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Hundreds of excited Southern California soccer fans gathered at Los Angeles International Airport Wednesday night to greet Mexican soccer star Javier "Chicharito" Hernandez as he arrives in town to join the LA Galaxy.



The Galaxy announced this week they signed the 31-year-old forward, who had been playing for Sevilla in Spain, to a designated player contract.

ESPN reported he is expected to be paid $10 million, making him the highest-paid player in Major League Soccer.



Chicharito is Mexico's all-time leading goal scorer and the Galaxy has been looking for a major star to be the face of the team after the departure of Zlatan Ibrahimovic.

"I think we're gonna be loud, we'll be crazy," said one fan as he waited at LAX for Chicharito's arrival. "He might be a little jet-lagged. But I think he's gonna feel the warmth."

As the star arrived, fans began screaming and calling out "Javier, Javier." He signed a handful of autographs for the crowd.

Hernandez has played for Manchester United and Real Madrid among other international clubs. He has scored more than 200 goals in club and international play.

His arrival is expected to not only boost the Galaxy, but also intensify the rival with cross-town LAFC.

The Galaxy's home opener is set for March 7 at Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson against the Vancouver Whitecaps FC.
