Javier 'Chicharito' Hernandez signs contract to play forward for the LA Galaxy

On Tuesday morning, the club announced the deal that will bring 31-year-old Hernandez, who comes from playing for Sevilla in Spain, to Los Angeles on a designated player contract.
Los Angeles has been waiting.@CH14_ is 🔵⚪️&🟡.— LA Galaxy (@LAGalaxy) January 21, 2020
"We think he can be one of Major League Soccer's best attacking threats and help our team in multiple ways," said LA Galaxy General Manager Dennis te Kloese in a press release. "We are excited to bring Javier to Los Angeles and we look forward to him representing this city and our fans as a member of the LA Galaxy."
When early reports of the move were circulating, ESPN reported that the Galaxy were going to pay $10 million for Hernandez and make him the highest-paid player in Major League Soccer.
Chicharito is Mexico's all-time leading goal scorer and the Galaxy has been looking for a major star to be the face of the team after the departure of Zlatan Ibrahimovic.
The forward's home opener for the Galaxy is set for March 7 at Dignity Health Sports Park against the Vancouver Whitecaps FC.
SoCal soccer fans react to reports that 'Chicharito' Hernandez may join the LA Galaxy