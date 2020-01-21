Sports

Javier 'Chicharito' Hernandez signs contract to play forward for the LA Galaxy

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- It's official. Javier "Chicharito" Hernandez, a Mexican professional soccer star, has signed a contract to play for the L.A. Galaxy.

On Tuesday morning, the club announced the deal that will bring 31-year-old Hernandez, who comes from playing for Sevilla in Spain, to Los Angeles on a designated player contract.



"We think he can be one of Major League Soccer's best attacking threats and help our team in multiple ways," said LA Galaxy General Manager Dennis te Kloese in a press release. "We are excited to bring Javier to Los Angeles and we look forward to him representing this city and our fans as a member of the LA Galaxy."

When early reports of the move were circulating, ESPN reported that the Galaxy were going to pay $10 million for Hernandez and make him the highest-paid player in Major League Soccer.

Chicharito is Mexico's all-time leading goal scorer and the Galaxy has been looking for a major star to be the face of the team after the departure of Zlatan Ibrahimovic.

The forward's home opener for the Galaxy is set for March 7 at Dignity Health Sports Park against the Vancouver Whitecaps FC.

SoCal soccer fans react to reports that 'Chicharito' Hernandez may join the LA Galaxy
EMBED More News Videos

Some professional soccer fans are hoping the rumors that Javier "Chicharito" Hernandez will join the L.A. Galaxy are true.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sportslos angeleslos angeles countylos angeles galaxymlssocceru.s. soccer
Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Some LA County COVID restrictions to be lifted Friday
Newport Beach gets approval to reopen beaches with modifications
Doctors answer your coronavirus questions during ABC7's virtual town hall
OC barbershop owners reopen, saying they had to save the business
Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg discharged from hospital, is 'doing well'
Reopening CA: Here's what we know and what comes next
SoCal essential workers hold protest at Trump National Golf Club
Show More
Court upholds California ban on church services in pandemic
San Bernardino County preparing for some businesses to reopen
COVID-19: Governor announces expansion of worker's compensation
COVID-19: LA County officials report 55 new deaths, 851 new cases
Security company Allied Universal hiring 500 workers in LA County
More TOP STORIES News