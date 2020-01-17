'Chicharito' Hernandez to become MLS's highest-paid player with move to LA Galaxy, sources say

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Javier "Chicharito" Hernandez, Mexican professional soccer star, is expected to complete a move to Los Angeles to play for the Galaxy, according to sources familiar with the deal.There are multiple reports that the Galaxy have reached a deal to bring Hernandez, who currently plays for Sevilla in Spain, to L.A.According to ESPN, the Galaxy are reportedly going to pay $10 million for Hernandez and make him the highest-paid player in Major League Soccer.Chicharito is Mexico's all-time leading goal scorer and the Galaxy has been looking for a major star to be the face of the team after the departure of Zlatan Ibrahimovic.