'Chicharito' Hernandez to become MLS's highest-paid player with move to LA Galaxy, sources say

Javier "Chicharito" Hernandez, Mexican professional soccer star, is expected to complete a move to Los Angeles to play for the Galaxy, according to sources.

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Javier "Chicharito" Hernandez, Mexican professional soccer star, is expected to complete a move to Los Angeles to play for the Galaxy, according to sources familiar with the deal.

There are multiple reports that the Galaxy have reached a deal to bring Hernandez, who currently plays for Sevilla in Spain, to L.A.

According to ESPN, the Galaxy are reportedly going to pay $10 million for Hernandez and make him the highest-paid player in Major League Soccer.

Chicharito is Mexico's all-time leading goal scorer and the Galaxy has been looking for a major star to be the face of the team after the departure of Zlatan Ibrahimovic.

DEVELOPING: This story will be updated as more information becomes available.
