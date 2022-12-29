School photographer arrested on suspicion of child molestation, Ontario police say

An accused serial child molester was arrested after allegedly using his position as a school photographer to commit multiple acts of sexual abuse over several decades, Ontario police said.

ONTARIO, Calif. (KABC) -- An accused serial child molester was arrested after allegedly using his position as a school photographer to commit multiple acts of sexual abuse over several decades, Ontario police said.

Police took 72-year-old Philbert Hernandez into custody on Tuesday after identifying him as a person of interest in May, according to a news release.

The investigation involved several child molestation cases that occurred at multiple residence in Ontario, the Ontario Police Department said in the statement.

"This initial investigation led to the identification of additional victims and incidents," the statement said. "At the time of the assaults, Hernandez was employed as a photographer for numerous photography firms across Southern California."

Hernandez was being held on $350,000 bail and was scheduled to appear in court Thursday, authorities said.

Anyone with information about the case is urged to call Ontario police Detective Graeme Awde at (909) 408-1166, Detective Albert Alvarado at (909) 408-1607, or the Ontario Police Department at (909) 986-6711.