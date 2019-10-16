Child dies after being struck by SUV in Koreatown crosswalk

A child pedestrian was struck and killed by an SUV Wednesday morning in a crosswalk in Koreatown, authorities said.The collision was reported at 7:48 a.m. at the intersection of Normandie Avenue and West Olympic Boulevard, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.The female driver of the vehicle remained at the scene and was cooperating with investigators, the LAPD said.The child, whose name was not immediately known, was pronounced dead after being rushed to a hospital.DEVELOPING: More details will be added to this report as they become available.