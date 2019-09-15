Child ejected from car, suffers broken arm in Houston hit-and-run crash

By Miya Shay
HOUSTON -- Houston police are searching for the driver and passengers who fled the scene of a crash that injured three children and their father near the Gulf Freeway.

Police say a vehicle was headed westbound on Telephone Road when it ran a red light and struck the victims' vehicle. Three children under the age of 10 were in the vehicle that was struck.

According to police, one child was ejected in the incident but only suffered a broken arm.

A second child also suffered a broken arm, the third child suffered small lacerations and their father sustained minor injuries.

Police four four people got out of the other vehicle, were picked up by another car and fled the scene. Investigators believe the vehicle that picked them up is a dark-colored Dodge Charger.
