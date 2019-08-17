Child found dead in hot vehicle at New Jersey train station

CAMDEN, New Jersey -- Authorities are investigating the death of a young child who was left in a vehicle parked at train station in New Jersey.Police were called Friday afternoon to the station for a report of an unresponsive child locked in a vehicle.Authorities say efforts were made to resuscitate the child, but to no avail.It's unknown how long the child was inside the vehicle.Images from the scene show broken glass next to the minivan. Crime tape is wrapped around surrounding vehicles, and a tarp is draped over the open sliding door of the van.There is no word if the owner of the vehicle has been contacted.Officials say they are investigating the circumstances surrounding the child's death.