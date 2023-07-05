6-year-old boy critically injured after being hit by stray bullet in South LA

A young boy was left critically injured after being hit by a stray bullet during Fourth of July celebrations in South Los Angeles.

SOUTH LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A young boy was left critically injured after being hit by a stray bullet in South Los Angeles as Fourth of July celebrations were underway across the region.

The incident happened just before 9 p.m. Tuesday on E. 40th Place, according to the Los Angeles Police Department. The 6-year-old was standing outside on the yard when he was hit by the stray bullet on top of his head.

According to paramedics, the boy was not conscious or breathing when they arrived.

The victim was taken to the hospital and was last listed in critical condition.

No arrests have been made and authorities say the incident does not appear to be gang-related.

Additional details were not available.