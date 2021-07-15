Father arrested in death of toddler found unconscious at South LA motel

EMBED <>More Videos

Father sought after toddler found dead at South LA motel

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A father was taken into custody Wednesday after his 18-month-old son was found unconscious at a South Los Angeles motel, police say.

Authorities were called to the Rosa Bell Motel at 5606 S. Western Avenue around 11:10 a.m. Tuesday for a death investigation involving a child. Responding officers and paramedics found the child, later identified as Dee'ago Alexander Jones, unconscious and not breathing.

The child was transported to a local hospital and later pronounced dead.

The boy's father, 23-year-old Shane Zachery Flowers, was booked Wednesday for child abuse resulting in death, the Los Angeles Police Department told Eyewitness News Thursday morning. Flowers was initially named a person of interest in the death of his child.

Flowers is set to be arraigned on Friday.

The boy's mother spoke to Eyewitness News in an emotional interview.

"I don't know why he would run from this situation and just leave us there. And not come back," said a sobbing Ryanna Jones. "He didn't even call to make sure he was even alive or OK...I just want him put away."

The three of them were living at the motel as part of a program that offers shelter to homeless families with children.

Jones said when she woke up Tuesday morning, Flowers told her their son wasn't breathing. He said he had given him some medicine to help him sleep but then was unable to revive him. He used cold water to try to wake him up, he told her, and also tried CPR.

Jones said Flowers had been violent with the boy in the past.

Her son, she said, was a sweet, happy child.

"He was a happy baby," Jones said. "He didn't deserve any of this."

An examination to determine the boy's cause of death is pending.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
los angelessouth los angeleslos angeles countychild deathhomicide investigationhomicidechild killed
Copyright © 2021 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
First child tax credit payments have been sent | Here's what to know
LA County seeing 10-fold spike in COVID-19 cases
California lawmakers to vote on guaranteed income grants
Vaccinated Central CA man gets COVID after Reno vacation
Family of bears cools off next to crowd at Lake Tahoe beach
LAPD motorcycle officer in serious condition after crash
18-year-old joins Bezos for Blue Origin's first human flight
Show More
San Fernando Valley median home price soars to $955,000
Spray sunscreens recalled due to benzene traces
Lego tells Utah company to stop making guns look like its toys
Chrissy Teigen opens up after becoming part of the 'cancel club'
Judge denies adding rape charges in Kristin Smart case
More TOP STORIES News