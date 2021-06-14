child shot

9-year-old boy accidentally shot in chest by father after alleged road rage incident in Texas

EMBED <>More Videos

9-year-old boy accidentally shot by father in Fifth Ward

HOUSTON, Texas -- A 9-year-old boy is recovering in a hospital after he was accidentally shot late Friday by a family member after what may have been the end of a road rage incident, authorities said.

The boy was in a vehicle driven by his father or step-father when he believed they were being followed by another car, according to Houston police. The man pulled out a gun as they were being followed, but were able to make it home without incident. Once they arrived home, the man attempted to holster the weapon when it discharged, officers said.



The boy was struck in the chest, police said. The man rushed the child to a nearby fire station. From there, medics transported the boy to a hospital where he was stable and was expected to survive, according to investigators.

The family member was cooperating with the investigation, police said.

EMBED More News Videos

Road rage incidents happen often on the streets of Southern California. See 10 dramatic road rage incidents caught on camera.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
texasgun violenceshootingchild shotroad rage
Copyright © 2021 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CHILD SHOT
Compton: Father finds missing son, 14, fatally shot in trailer
San Bernardino police shoot armed 13-year-old at cemetery: Authorities
6-year-old girl killed, 5 wounded in Washington DC shooting
17 shot, 2 fatally, in 2 Chicago mass shootings
TOP STORIES
LA County mandate takes effect for large events, indoor areas of bars
Light rain, snow in the mountains expected in SoCal Friday
Man wounded in Hollywood Hills shooting
Instagram fitness influencer Ca'Shawn 'Cookie' Sims found safe
DEA busting dealers selling fentanyl-laced pills on social media
Journalists from Philippines, Russia given Nobel Peace Prize
Man arrested in deadly North Hills hit-and-run crash
Show More
What to know about religious exemptions for COVID vaccines
US employers added just 194,000 jobs in September
OC oil spill investigation continues to focus on ship movement
Mystery man at Dodger game was not fugitive, Marshals say
Rams beat Seahawks 26-17 after injured Wilson leaves game
More TOP STORIES News