In The Community

Celebrating Dr. Seuss' birthday in San Fernando

By
SAN FERNANDO, Calif. (KABC) -- Reading is so important especially for children, and Morningside Elementary School decided to highlight it in a special way.

"Read Across America is a national event that occurs annually, and generally it's celebrated on Dr. Seuss' birthday," said Lowell Bernstein, principal at Morningside Elementary. "We wanted to kind of turn it on it's head a little bit and do something different and bring it home a little bit more. So we decided to do Read Across San Fernando for the entire week of what is usually Read Across America Day."

The school invited people from all different professions to read to the children, and one reader incorporated a little music.

"There are a lot of correlations with music and reading of musical notes, and if I come back I'm going to do a little reading activity with notes this time," said Stephen Giraldo, a musician with an education background.

This pre-k class got very excited for every reader that came in, and their teacher wants to keep that excitement alive.

"They're not reading yet, but they'll eventually become readers. and we want them to grow a love of reading," said Maria Carrillo, pre-k teacher at Morningside Elementary. "I tell the parents there's no app to replace your lap, so I want them to be reading every night to their children, you know books that they enjoy reading time after time."

Morningside Elementary School loved hosting their first Read Across San Fernando event and will be continuing this tradition in the years to come.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
educationsan fernandosan fernando valleycommunity journalistchildrenkindergarteneducationpre schoolreadingkids dayin the community
Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
IN THE COMMUNITY
Silver Lake couple get married in front yard after wedding postponed
Vans creates custom shoes to support small businesses
USC program helps East LA students attend college for first time
Broadway star and former Disney princess performs porch concerts
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Some LA County COVID restrictions to be lifted Friday
Newport Beach gets approval to reopen beaches with modifications
Doctors answer your coronavirus questions during ABC7's virtual town hall
Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg discharged from hospital, is 'doing well'
Court upholds California ban on church services in pandemic
Coronavirus updates: Daily briefings from local, state officials
COVID-19: Governor announces expansion of worker's compensation
Show More
COVID-19: LA County officials report 55 new deaths, 851 new cases
COVID-19 treatment: SoCal doctor discusses remdesivir, plasma, herd immunity
Security company Allied Universal hiring 500 workers in LA County
Coronavirus could worsen impact of SoCal heat wave
Professor researching COVID-19 killed in apparent murder-suicide
More TOP STORIES News