Celebrating Dr. Seuss' birthday in San Fernando

SAN FERNANDO, Calif. (KABC) -- Reading is so important especially for children, and Morningside Elementary School decided to highlight it in a special way."Read Across America is a national event that occurs annually, and generally it's celebrated on Dr. Seuss' birthday," said Lowell Bernstein, principal at Morningside Elementary. "We wanted to kind of turn it on it's head a little bit and do something different and bring it home a little bit more. So we decided to do Read Across San Fernando for the entire week of what is usually Read Across America Day."The school invited people from all different professions to read to the children, and one reader incorporated a little music."There are a lot of correlations with music and reading of musical notes, and if I come back I'm going to do a little reading activity with notes this time," said Stephen Giraldo, a musician with an education background.This pre-k class got very excited for every reader that came in, and their teacher wants to keep that excitement alive."They're not reading yet, but they'll eventually become readers. and we want them to grow a love of reading," said Maria Carrillo, pre-k teacher at Morningside Elementary. "I tell the parents there's no app to replace your lap, so I want them to be reading every night to their children, you know books that they enjoy reading time after time."Morningside Elementary School loved hosting their first Read Across San Fernando event and will be continuing this tradition in the years to come.