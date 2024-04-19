Acura Grand Prix of Long Beach inducts two drivers into Long Beach Motorsports Walk of Fame

Katherine Legge makes history as the first female to be inducted into the Motorsports Walk of Fame.

LONG BEACH, Calif. (KABC) -- As the anticipation builds for the Acura Grand Prix of Long Beach, the motorsports community is celebrating two incredible drivers who were inducted into the 18th annual Motorsports Walk of Fame.

Katherine Legge and Takuma Sato were both recognized for their incredible contributions to the sport of auto racing. Legge, making history as the first female to be inducted into the walk of fame.

"It's such an honor and being the first woman doesn't necessarily take away from the fact that I'm one of only what 39 drivers in total. Again, I think I just have always tried to be the best racecar driver that I can be," Legge said.

Sato is being recognized as the first Japanese driver to win the Indianapolis 500 and also the IndyCar Series race at the 2013 Grand Prix of Long Beach.

"We've never been able to achieve in Osaka, Japan dramatically in this fashion. So you know, I am very proud to be the one of the first to win the Long Beach Grand Prix, but also the IndyCar Series," Sato said.

Alongside the induction ceremony, the Acura Grand Prix of Long Beach also hosted a special luncheon for drivers competing in tomorrow's event.

"So on Gand Prix weekend, we pack our events into a very, very compressed schedule. We have six series running here. We have IndyCars, we have IMSA sports cars, leaping trucks, we got drifting," said Jim Michaelian, President & CEO of the Grand Prix Association of Long Beach.

"I can't wait to be back here in Long Beach is one of the best events of the season with all the history here. To drive on the streets here, it's it's such a thrill," said Marcus Ericsson, a driver for Andretti Global.

The gates open Friday starting at 7:30 a.m. Organizers of the event say you can still access tickets online at gplb.com.

