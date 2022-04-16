LA nonprofit sending much-needed medical supplies to Ukraine

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7.com/video/embed/?pid=11733804" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Forced to flee their homeland as Russian soldiers invaded, a Ukrainian family who crossed border after border has finally found shelter and safety in the home of a local family in Santa Monica.

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7.com/video/embed/?pid=11735048" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Our Lady Of Grace Catholic Church in Encino unveiled a Palm Sunday tribute to Ukraine, using beautiful artwork to send a colorful message of peace.

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7.com/video/embed/?pid=11713284" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> The 526 helmets and 378 vests will be donated to the First-In Fire Foundation, which will be responsible for the shipment and delivery to Ukraine.

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- The needs are mounting for refugees and other Ukrainians whose lives have been ripped apart by the invasion. Millions of children are among them. One Los Angeles organization is trying to alleviate some of the suffering.The Children of War Foundation has been around for more than a decade. They're sending pallets of medical supplies headed for Ukraine."We have a bunch of medical and surgical equipment, especially, that will be brought to Ukraine to some of the areas with the most need brought by the Children of War Foundation and with the help of many many donors," Harbor UCLA Medical Center surgeon Eric Simms said.Children of War volunteer James Axiotis says one thing he loves about Children of War is that they have United Nation accreditation.He says they are all volunteers. They don't have salaried employees so they just work with local communities in any country.He says they have to get into countries and find out what they need quickly and sustainably and then get it to them.Simms says all of the medical supplies are desperately needed at hospitals that are baron of equipment.The Children of War Foundation's mission to give feeds his soul."I'm a physician. That feels great to me. That's what drives me," Simms said. "The most important thing that I do is helping other people. I'm half Ukrainian, so above that, this is personal to me."Axiotis says Children of War is on a mission plan to deliver global health care and education to communities affected by war, poverty, natural disaster, discrimination, and climate change.Volunteers like Axiotis risk their lives to get the medical supplies to war-ravaged counties like Ukraine."I know the risks obviously going in, but we just got to go in and we have to go in wherever the crisis is needed, and right now its in Ukraine," Axiotis said.Children of war foundation volunteers make it clear without the community opening its hearts to donate, their efforts to provide relief to those in need could not happen.