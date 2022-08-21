Car club president arrested after caught on video doing stunts in Chino intersection

The president of a local car club was arrested after video captured the car doing dangerous street maneuvers in a Chino intersection.

The Chino Police Department recently released footage of the truck doing burn-outs and donuts at the intersection of Magnolia Avenue and Riverside Drive last month. The video also shows a person standing in the intersection appearing to film it.

Police said all of the stunts caused over $16,000 worth of damage.

The driver, who has not been identified, was arrested for felony vandalism and a court order was served to impound the vehicle for 30 days.

The department said in a Facebook post that it has "zero tolerance" for street takeovers.