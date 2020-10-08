Carjacking suspects arrested after 1 shoots at officer in Chino, striking police vehicle, authorities say

Please avoid the following area due to police activity: Oaks Avenue from Schaefer to Edison and Magnolia Avenue also from Schaefer to Edison. Updates will follow. pic.twitter.com/UT7ASxVlPB — Chino Police (@chinopolicedept) October 8, 2020

CHINO, Calif. (KABC) -- Three carjacking suspects were arrested Thursday morning after a shooting and a police chase in Chino, authorities said.According to the statement from the Chino Police Department, officers responded shortly before 5 a.m. to a report of an armed carjacking in the 14000 block of Oaks Avenue. The first arriving officer spotted three suspects at the scene."One of the suspects fired on the officer, striking the officer's vehicle," the news release said, adding that the officer was unharmed and did not return fire.Officers and deputies from multiple agencies responded after a short pursuit ended nearby at the intersection of Schaefer and Oaks avenues, according to police.The suspects fled on foot and one of them was quickly apprehended. A second suspect was found suffering from a self-inflicted gunshot wound and was transported to a hospital in critical condition. The third individual, considered armed and dangerous, was taken into custody after police established a perimeter in the area and conducted a search.Video from AIR7HD showed officers searching a four-door vehicle at the scene.The identities of the individuals in custody were not immediately released.Initial reports that a police officer had opened fire were unfounded, authorities said.