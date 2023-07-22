Man accused of posing as law enforcement officer and conducting fake traffic stop in Chino Hills

The man was also wearing a badge that read "Santa Muerte Fire Department," which investigators said does not exist.

The man was also wearing a badge that read "Santa Muerte Fire Department," which investigators said does not exist.

CHINO HILLS, Calif. (KABC) -- A 42-year-old man is accused of impersonating a law enforcement officer and conducting a fake traffic stop in Chino Hills.

According to the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department, Andrew De Boer was caught on home surveillance video stopping a vehicle in the 6300 block of Narcissus Lane earlier this month for a "traffic violation."

De Boer was wearing a law enforcement uniform and had a duty belt equipped with a firearm, baton, pepper spray and handcuffs, investigators said.

He also wore a badge that read "Santa Muerte Fire Department," which investigators said does not exist.

The video shows De Boer getting out of a white Ford F-350 pickup truck that was flashing emergency lights. Investigators said the truck had decals with the word "Fire" on the front hood and rear tailgate.

"De Boer is not a firefighter, arson investigator, or law enforcement officer with Federal, State, or local peace officer powers to arrest or detain persons," read a statement issued by the sheriff's department.

De Boer was arrested on Thursday and has since been booked into the West Valley Detention Center.

Authorities said they found firearms, soft body armor, a duty belt, a fire investigator identification card, badges, decals, and uniforms with patches at De Boer's home during a search. The Ford pickup truck captured in the video was also recovered.

It's unclear what De Boer's motives were or if he was targeting anyone. Investigators believe additional victims may exist throughout San Bernardino, Riverside, Los Angeles, and Orange counties.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the Chino Hills Police Department at 909-364-2000. You can also submit an anonymous tip by calling the We-Tip Hotline at 1-800-78CRIME (27463) or visiting the We-Tip website.