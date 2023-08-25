School staff said 49-year-old Clifford Harper, a teacher at Townsend Junior High School, was "possibly under the influence of an alcoholic beverage with students in his classroom."

Teacher at junior high school in Chino Hills accused of showing up to work drunk

CHINO HILLS, Calif. (KABC) -- A teacher at a Chino Hills junior high school has been accused of showing up to work drunk.

According to the Chino Hills Police Department, officers were sent to Townsend Junior High School last Thursday just before 11:30 a.m.

School staff said 49-year-old Clifford Harper, a teacher at the school, was "possibly under the influence of an alcoholic beverage with students in his classroom."

Harper was arrested shortly after and booked into the West Valley Detention Center.

He now faces public intoxication and child endangerment charges.

Police said this is an ongoing investigation. Anyone with information is urged to contact the Chino Hills Police Department at 909-364-2000.