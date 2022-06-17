More victims sought after 59-year-old arrested for alleged kidnapping, torture in Chino Hills

Peter McGuire, 59, allegedly held a woman in his home against her will for months.
EMBED <>More Videos

More victims sought in Chino Hills kidnapping, torture case

CHINO HILLS, Calif. (KABC) -- A 59-year-old man who was arrested on suspicion of kidnapping and torture after a woman told authorities she escaped his Chino Hills home where she was reportedly held against her will for months may have victimized more people, according to police.

The Chino Hills Police Department is seeking any possible victims of 59-year-old Peter Anthony McGuire.

The woman contacted deputies last Thursday and said she had managed to escape, the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department said in a statement.

She claims she had been tortured, physically assaulted and raped by McGuire.

Authorities said the victim had visible injuries consistent with the allegations made.

McGuire allegedly held the woman at the home for months. Investigators say she moved in earlier this year.

Investigators said they tracked McGuire to a Placentia home, where they served a search warrant Sunday morning.

After barricading himself inside, McGuire was taken into custody after surrendering.

Neighbors in Placentia said the suspect lived there for years but hardly talked to anyone.

McGuire faces numerous charges, including kidnapping, torture, mayhem, rape, false imprisonment and assault with a deadly weapon.

McGuire pleaded not guilty to all charges. He is being held without bail.

If you are a victim or have information about this case, you're urged to contact Det. Ryan Girard or Dep. Dan Renear at the Chino Hills Station at 909-364-2000.

For victims outside of San Bernardino County, please contact local law enforcement.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
chino hillsplacentiasan bernardino countyorange countyrapetortureassaultkidnapkidnappingsex assaultsexually assaultwoman assaultedsexual assault
Copyright © 2022 KABC Television, LLC. All rights reserved.
TOP STORIES
Inglewood's SoFi Stadium among venues chosen to host 2026 World Cup
SoCal man found dead in Death Valley after running out of gas
El Monte officers killed: Community hopes for peace as memorial grows
Federal trial of suspect in deadly 2018 OC spa bombing underway
2 people killed during a shooting at a church near Birmingham, Alabama
LAPD cracking down on illegal firework activity for 4th of July
Warriors are NBA champions after beating Celtics in Game 6
Show More
Sherman Oaks dog going viral for his adorable singing videos
South LA church offers mini-grocery store with food bank donations
VIDEO: See moment mom spots bear following her family
Cheech Marin's Riverside museum has largest collection of Chicano art
Refrigerator explodes violently, shattering 4 windows in CA home
More TOP STORIES News