WATCH LIVE

Los AngelesOrange CountyInland EmpireVentura CountyCalifornia
EDIT
Welcome,
Your Account
Log Out

12 hospitalized, including children, after chlorine for pool spills into Houston, TX lazy river

High chlorine in pool caused issues, fire officials said

KTRK logo
Sunday, June 25, 2023 9:28PM
Chlorine spill sends 10, including children to hospital in SW Houston
EMBED <>More Videos

According to Houston police, there was also a case of accidental ingestion at the scene, where seven children and three adults were hospitalized.

HOUSTON -- A chemical exposure impacted a dozen people at a Houston tennis club on Saturday, according to the Houston Fire Department.

Firefighters said chlorine spilled into the lazy river at Club Westside, a family sports fitness club owned by businessman "Mattress Mack," just before 5 p.m.

Authorities initially said seven children and three adults were taken to the hospital after possibly ingesting chlorine. In an update, HFD said 12 people were hospitalized.

Chief Samuel Peña tweeted that the spill was under control at about 8:25 p.m., applauding firefighter crews for quickly assisting club members. He said an over-chlorination of the pool caused the incident.

Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2023 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW