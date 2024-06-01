Single-vehicle crash causes chemical spill on SR-23 in Thousand Oaks

THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. (KABC) -- A crash involving a truck carrying pool chemicals blocked several lanes of SR-23 in Thousands Oaks Saturday, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The single-vehicle crash was reported just after 12:30 p.m. near Janss Road.

A photo posted by CHP on X shows a dark grey Toyota Tacoma with major damage to its front end along barrels of unknown chemicals spilled across the roadway.

Investigators said the driver of the truck crashed into two other vehicles, though there's no word of any injuries. At one point, all traffic was stopped but lanes slowly started to reopen shortly after.

There's no immediate danger the public and CHP is asking anyone to be cautious as drivers approach the area.