A CHP officer is lucky to be alive after a suspected DUI driver slammed into his patrol car while he was attempting to arrest another suspected DUI driver in Orange County.The incident occurred around 2:30 a.m. Sunday near Orangethorpe Avenue and State Route 57.The officer had just pulled over a possible DUI driver. He was attempting to put the person in the back of the patrol car when the patrol car was struck by another car.The officer and the first driver were uninjured. The driver of the second car suffered minor injuries and was arrested on suspicion of DUI.