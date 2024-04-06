CHP escorting drivers through Grapevine as snow, ice make driving conditions dangerous on 5 Freeway

GRAPEVINE, Calif. (KABC) -- Snow and ice were making conditions dangerous on the I-5 through the Grapevine Friday night, the CHP said.

Officers closed the roadway in both directions for more than an hour Friday evening, then started letting drivers through slowly with escorts.

The CHP announced the closure on X around 9:40 p.m., and then started the escorts just before 11 p.m.

Crews were working to clear the roadway but it was unclear how long the conditions might last.

Southern California saw storms move through the area throughout the day, dropping hail and rain on basin and valley communities, and snow in the mountains. The storms were expected to clear out overnight.

