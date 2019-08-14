CHP Officer Andre Moye Jr. honored in Sacramento on organization's 90th anniversary

A ceremonial bell ringing was held at the CHP academy in Sacramento in memory of Officer Andre Moye Jr. who was killed in the line of duty on Monday. He had worked for the CHP in Riverside since March 2017.
Moye was doing paperwork to impound a pickup truck just off the 215 Freeway when the driver reached into the vehicle, grabbed a rifle and opened fire, authorities said.
Other CHP officers followed by police officers and deputies from nearby agencies responded to the gun battle.
VIDEO: Outpouring of grief for CHP officer slain in 'long, horrific gun battle'
One of the two officers who were wounded in the shootout suffered a minor injury, while the other remains in the hospital with serious gunshot wounds to his legs, police said. Both are expected to recover.
The credit union for California Association of Highway Patrolmen has established a memorial fund in honor of Officer Moye. All donations received will go directly to his family. Donations can be made on the CAHP Credit Union website.
VIDEO: Slain CHP officer's casket escorted by procession following deadly Riverside shootout
The shooting suspect Aaron Luther had a lengthy criminal record, including a conviction for attempted murder back in 1994, according to the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation. He was sentenced to 12 years in prison and was released on parole in 2004. He's been arrested several times since. The gunman was killed in the confrontation.
CHP said Moye's death is the 231st in the history of the Highway Patrol.