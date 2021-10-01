DUI offender gets 15 years to life in Lake Elsinore crash that killed CHP Sgt. Steve Licon

EMBED <>More Videos

Fallen CHP sergeant remembered at memorial in Riverside

MURRIETA, Calif. (KABC) -- A convicted DUI driver on Friday was sentenced to 15 years to life in state prison for fatally striking a California Highway Patrol officer who was writing a ticket on the shoulder of the 15 Freeway in Lake Elsinore.

Michael Joseph Callahan of Winchester was convicted in August of second-degree murder and a sentence-enhancing great bodily injury allegation for the 2019 death of CHP Sgt. Steve Lawrence Licon, 53, of Perris.

Riverside County Superior Court Judge Timothy Freer imposed the maximum sentence for second-degree murder.

According to the CHP, Licon was working extra duty that afternoon because of heavy traffic associated with the "super bloom" of wildflowers in the valleys around Lake Elsinore, which drew large crowds and clogged roadways that March and April.

The veteran motorcycle officer, nearing retirement after almost 30 years of service, had stopped the driver of a Chrysler sedan about a mile north of Nichols Road on the southbound 15 Freeway for speeding.

After Licon obtained the driver's information, he returned to his motorcycle to begin writing the citation.

Licon had just finished writing the date and time in his ticket book when he was struck by the DUI driver's vehicle, prosecutors said.

The CHP sergeant was pronounced dead less than an hour later at Inland Valley Medical Center in Wildomar. The occupants of the Chrysler escaped with minor injuries, as did Callahan.

RELATED: CHP pays tribute to officer killed in Lake Elsinore
EMBED More News Videos

A moving "end of watch" tribute was held Monday to honor CHP Sgt. Steve Licon who was killed on duty in Lake Elsinore.



DEVELOPING: More details will be added to this report when they become available.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
lake elsinoreriverside countytraffic fatalitiesduisentencingchpdui crash
Copyright © 2021 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
LIVE: Family provides update on woman, 18, shot by school officer
CA to require eligible school students to get COVID vaccine
Suspect followed teen victim from train before raping her, police say
LA tenants protected as CA eviction moratorium ends
New body camera video of Petito; FBI takes items from Laundrie's home
Pediatricians answer parents' top questions on COVID vaccine for kids
Dad walks 1K+ miles barefoot to raise awareness for daughter's disease
Show More
California enacts several criminal justice reforms into law
Alex Jones responsible for damages triggered by Sandy Hook claims
How tech at SoCal emergency operations center helps firefighters
NC woman in COVID-19 coma gives birth to 'miracle baby'
Justice Kavanaugh tests positive for COVID
More TOP STORIES News