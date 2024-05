CHP officer injured after chase ends in crash in Ventura

VENTURA, Calif. (KABC) -- A police chase in Ventura ended in a crash that sent a California Highway Patrol officer to the hospital.

Shortly before 10 p.m. Saturday, the CHP was chasing a woman driving a black Infiniti. The pursuit came to an end when the driver crashed into a shed.

During the pursuit, the CHP cruiser also crashed. The woman was then taken into custody.

It's unclear why the woman was being chased.

The condition of the officer was not available.